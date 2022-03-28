Kansans behind on utility bills subject to disconnection again starting Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas residents who are behind on their electric or natural gas bills will be subject to disconnection unless they contact the appropriate utility company to make payment arrangements.

This is due to the Kansas Cold Weather Rule ending on Thursday, March 31. The rule, which was established in 1983, goes into effect annually on Nov. 1 and protects customers from being disconnected during cold weather by utility companies that the Kansas Corporation Commission regulates (that includes Evergy and Kansas Gas Service, but not co-ops or municipal utilities).

“When that protection ends on Thursday, failure to make arrangements or failure to adhere to an already established payment plan could result in disconnection,” a press release from the KCC said. “Reconnection after March 31 may require past due balances be paid in full, depending on the utility’s policy.”

“That is why it is important to call now – while regulated utilities are still required to offer the Cold Weather Rule 12-month payment plan,” the KCC adds.

“The Cold Weather Rule 12-month payment plans require an initial payment of 1/12 of the overdue amount, 1/12 of the bill for current service, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fees, plus any applicable deposit owed to the utility,” the KCC said. “The balance is billed in equal payments over the next 11 months in addition to the regular monthly bill.”

To find out more about utility assistance programs, please contact your utility company or the KCC Consumer Protection Office at 800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140. You can also visit the KCC’s website.

