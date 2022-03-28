Advertisement

FBI seeking information about Independence mother’s death in ‘94

The authorities are renewing their call for tips in a cold case homicide investigation
Diana Ault.
Diana Ault.(Via the FBI)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are renewing their call for information regarding the death of Diana Ault, a young mother of two, on Jan. 31, 1994.

On that day, Independence police officers received a call about an abandoned, red, late-1980s Pontiac Grand Prix at the Church of the Nazarene at 19800 E. Truman Road.

When officers arrived, they found a stainless steel revolver, ammunition, and a spent round inside the car.

The car was registered to Diana Ault of Independence.

Officers then checked her residence in the 19000 block of E. 9th St. and heard a baby crying. When they went inside, they found her dead on the floor from an apparent gunshot wound.

Ault was 26 years old at the time of her death. She is described as being a white woman who had blond hair.

Her two children, who were under the age of 5, were safely recovered from inside the residence and were not harmed.

The FBI and the Independence Police Department encourage you to come forward if you have any information regarding this case. Even the smallest detail, which may seem insignificant to you, could be a key piece that will further the investigation. Anyone can submit a tip by calling the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or by visiting tips.fbi.gov.

