Election equipment in KCMO receives public test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s ballot machines are getting one last check before next week’s elections.

On Monrday, the city’s Board of Elections held a public test.

Several school district seats and ballot measures will be up for a vote.

Directors are taking extra precautions to make sure everyone knows their vote will be counted.

“I think, nowadays, people are very concerned that everything is ‘on the up and up’ and we just add to that precaution to make sure everyone knows that we’re running a fair and accurate election,” said Shawn Kieffer, Republican Director of Elections.

Polls open at 6 a.m. next Tuesday, April 5.

