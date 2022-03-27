Mass Street erupts following KU’s Elite Eight win against Miami
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWERENCE, KS (KCTV) --- It did not take too long for the party to get started in Lawrence following KU’s 76-50 win against Miami.
The Lawrence Police Department closed Massachusetts Street moments after the Jayhawks clinched their 16th bid to the Final Four.
The Jayhawks are expected back in Lawrence later tonight.
A celebration at Allen Fieldhouse will be held.
