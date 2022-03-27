Mass Street erupts following KU’s Elite Eight win against Miami

LAWERENCE, KS (KCTV) --- It did not take too long for the party to get started in Lawrence following KU’s 76-50 win against Miami.

The Lawrence Police Department closed Massachusetts Street moments after the Jayhawks clinched their 16th bid to the Final Four.

The Jayhawks are expected back in Lawrence later tonight.

A celebration at Allen Fieldhouse will be held.

Keep Rock Chalking responsibly Lawrence! Hey drivers, don’t try. Mass is still closed from 8-11th. pic.twitter.com/0ScBuIjTQG — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 27, 2022

Deputies are in downtown Lawrence to assist with the crowd. Please celebrate safely!#RCJH pic.twitter.com/QmifNhpo9g — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) March 27, 2022

Whoever is climbing the traffic signal at 8th and Mass, your friends are on the ground. Please join them. pic.twitter.com/0P3EGMCuv8 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 27, 2022

