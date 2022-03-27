KCK Police Department holds peace walk

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, KS. Police Department is striving to improve their relationship with the community.

On Saturday, the department believes they took a step in the right direction.

Many walked the streets of KCK in support of the police department’s goals to help better protect the community.

“It’s to strengthen relationships with all members of the community to reduce crime, improve trust, and recruitment,” said police chief Karl Oakman.

The department and chief feel more events with community members side by side with law enforcement can only make that relationship even stronger.

“We want to show the community that we are here to serve the community,” Oakman said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.