Kansas races past Miami in 2nd half, reaches 16th Final Four

Kansas head coach Bill Self and players hold up the winning trophy after a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament against Miami Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. Kansas won 76-50 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Nick Sloan and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami 76-50 to advance to the program’s 16th Final Four.

Agbaji scored 18 points, McCormack had 15 and Braun finished with 12, helping Kansas rally after a lackluster start. The Jayhawks trailed by six points at halftime but outscored Miami 47-15 in the final 20 minutes.

Kansas is the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks won the Midwest Region for the 13th time with their ninth consecutive victory overall.

Next up is the national semifinals and a matchup with Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans.

