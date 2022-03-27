Chilly Sunday, but a warmup begins tomorrow

Good morning! Temperatures have fallen into the 30s and even upper 20s in some low-lying areas. Live Power Doppler is picking up on some rain and snow in the cloud cover. With a decent thickness of dry air between the clouds and the ground, it is unlikely that many of these drops or flakes will make it to the ground. However, it is possible you could see some rain or a few snowflakes this morning. We’ll see clouds for much of the morning but should get a little sunshine later in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle into the upper 40s. Some on the southwest side will see 50s. Our warmup begins tomorrow. Plus, we’re tracking the chance for some stronger thunderstorms late in the day on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, large hail and damaging winds are going to be the main threats. Stay connected with us at kctv5.com!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.