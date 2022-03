LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team is expected to arrive in Topeka later this evening.

The university will open doors to Allen Fieldhouse for a celebration beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

The Jayhawks defeated Miami 76-50, outscoring the Hurricanes 47-15.

Doors to Allen Fieldhouse open at 8 pm.



Let the good times roll 😁 pic.twitter.com/1pvz3UXTTM — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) March 27, 2022

This team. This season.



Best part?



Not. Done. Yet. pic.twitter.com/J3AlZ4FgBQ — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) March 27, 2022

