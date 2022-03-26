Advertisement

Tense down stretch, Jayhawks make history with Sweet 16 win

Kansas' Jalen Wilson drives during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16...
Kansas' Jalen Wilson drives during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks are headed back to the Elite 8, taking down Providence 66-61 Friday night in Chicago.

In the process, they set the record for most wins by a men’s Division 1 program in NCAA history.

KU dominated defensively through the first half, holding the fourth-seeded Friars to 17 points to their 26. The second half, however, saw the top-seeded Jayhawks on their heels. Providence pulled within two points at the mid-way mark, then tied it up with 7:17 left, and a Noah Horchler layup giving the Friars their first lead with just under six minutes to go.

Remy Martin led KU’s scoring with 23 points, while Jalen Wilson added 16 and David McCormack chipped in 8.

Al Durham paced Providence with 21 points, while Horchler ended the night with 10.

The win makes KU the all-time winningest program in NCAA Men’s Division 1 history with 2,354 wins, moving them one ahead of Kentucky.

KU will face the winner of the Iowa State / Miami-Florida game. Tip time is 1:20 p.m. Sunday on WIBW-TV.

The Jayhawks are the only No. 1 seed remaining in the tournament. It’s their first Elite 8 appearance since 2018, when they lost to Villanova in the Final Four.

