Police: Woman with health issues reported missing in Kansas City

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for information to help locate a missing woman.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for information to help locate a missing woman.

Deborah S. Compton-Boudreaux, 69, was last seen Thursday evening leaving St. Luke’s Hospital on The Plaza.

Family members say she has ‘numerous health issues’ that require medication.

She may be driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue with a Missouri license plate of EH2H7L.

If you have information, please call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

