Merriam police ask for help locating missing teen

By Micah Bray
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRIAM, Ks. (KCTV) - Police in Merriam are looking for a teen who was last seen Friday morning.

Dai’tron Daniels-Strickland, 14, was last seen the morning of March 25. Merriam police reported the teen “was last seen getting on the bus to go to school”.

Merriam teen has been missing since Friday morning, March 25.
If you have information that can help police locate Dait’tron Daniels-Strickland, you asked to call the Merriam Police Department at (913) 782-0720.

