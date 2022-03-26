Lawrence car wash donating all business earnings Saturday to refugees from Ukraine

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- A Lawrence car wash is cleaning for a reason on Saturday.

Mr. D’s Auto Wash will be donating all of its proceeds generated Saturday to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Poland, who are assisting refugees from Ukraine.

“I think that anywhere there is a tragedy in the world, of the United States and Lawrence especially just being a loving town,” said Raelei Gillespie of Mr. D’s Auto Wash. “They really just want to help out as much as they can. Anyway that they can, and this is a great way to do that.”

People have shown up in droves all day on Saturday. They stopped by to drop a few donations in the bucket, get a car wash and check out food trucks.

So far during the month-long war in Ukraine, nearly 3.7 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries.

Poland has taken in the most refugees, as over 2 million Ukrainians have arrived in their neighbors to the West since late February.

All of the sales from the car wash and part of the proceeds from the food trucks are going directly to the charity.

