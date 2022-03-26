FORECAST: Increasing clouds on Saturday night, temperatures to dip around freezing overnight

Tonight we will look for some increasing cloud coverage.

Overnight temperatures for many will be around freezing, so if you have any potted plants outside you may want to consider bring them indoors. To kick off your Sunday morning, we have a slight chance to see that increasing cloud coverage squeezing out some sprinkles. Colder locations could see a couple of flurries.

By the second half of the day, conditions should be dry with temperatures left a bit cooler compared to Saturday. Daytime highs are set for the 40s to low 50s. High pressure building in early next week will warm us back up.

A big pattern change is expect late Tuesday into Wednesday that brings temperatures back down and gives us a chance for rain and storms to move through. Right now, those storms don’t appear to be severe. We are still several days out, so we will continue to monitor for the chance of that to change.

