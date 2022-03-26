3 straight! Northwest Missouri State wins another men’s basketball title

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- For the third straight year, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats men’s basketball team are national champions.

Northwest Missouri State defeated August 67-58 in the title game of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament.

It’s the program’s fourth national championship in its history.

Guard Trevor Hudgins scored 31 points in his final game for the program.

THE STEP-BACK THREE.

TREVOR HUDGINS IS UNSTOPPABLE AND MOM LOVES IT. pic.twitter.com/zNnENGFhhK — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 26, 2022

It’s the first time a Division II team has won three straight titles.

