3 straight! Northwest Missouri State wins another men’s basketball title

Northwest Missouri State won its third straight national title.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- For the third straight year, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats men’s basketball team are national champions.

Northwest Missouri State defeated August 67-58 in the title game of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament.

It’s the program’s fourth national championship in its history.

Guard Trevor Hudgins scored 31 points in his final game for the program.

It’s the first time a Division II team has won three straight titles.

