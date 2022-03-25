‘Thank you God’: Newest Chiefs player reflects on unexpected journey to the NFL

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The path to the NFL wasn’t always a sure thing for newest Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling signed a deal with the Chiefs on Thursday.

After the signing, he said that he was cut from his high school team.

“I could cry real tears right now,” he said in a tweet. “I got cut from my high school team as a freshman to signing a second contract in the NFL. Never let any person place a limitation on who you can be. THANK YOU GOD!!!”

The move came one day after the Chiefs traded Hill, a three-time All-Pro and one of the league’s most dangerous downfield threats, to the Dolphins for a package of five draft picks.

It also comes less than a week after the Chiefs landed JuJu Smith-Schuster with a club-friendly, one-year deal in the hope that he’ll bounce back from a shoulder injury.

Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in the 2018 draft, quickly becoming a useful option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the passing game.

He caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns during his first four seasons in the league, appearing in all 16 games the first three before a hamstring injury hampered him last season. He wound up playing 11 games and catching 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

