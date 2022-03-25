Advertisement

Sports betting making headway through Missouri legislature, could become law soon

Missouri’s six pro teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, and 13 casinos would be eligible for licenses if sports betting is legalized in Missouri.(@GEHAField)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Legal sports betting in the Show-Me State has neared closer to reality.

Passed the Missouri House of Representatives Thursday, the House passed HB 2502 and 2556 to legalize online and retail betting. The legislation now lies in the hands of the Senate.

State lawmakers and proponents have cited numerous instances of Missourians crossing state lines into Iowa and Illinois to place bets, where sports gambling has been legalized.

According to the Action Network, both bills are backed by Missouri’s pro sports teams, casinos and the Sports Betting Alliance—which lobbies for legalization state to state.

The end of Missouri’s legislative session is May 13.

