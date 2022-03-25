Sports betting making headway through Missouri legislature, could become law soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Legal sports betting in the Show-Me State has neared closer to reality.

Passed the Missouri House of Representatives Thursday, the House passed HB 2502 and 2556 to legalize online and retail betting. The legislation now lies in the hands of the Senate.

State lawmakers and proponents have cited numerous instances of Missourians crossing state lines into Iowa and Illinois to place bets, where sports gambling has been legalized.

According to the Action Network, both bills are backed by Missouri’s pro sports teams, casinos and the Sports Betting Alliance—which lobbies for legalization state to state.

The end of Missouri’s legislative session is May 13.

