Raytown police looking for woman not seen since March 15

She left a residence that evening and has not been seen since
Heather Freeman.
Heather Freeman.(Via the Raytown Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department is looking for a woman who has not been seen since March 15.

The police said they were notified yesterday that 35-year-old Heather Freeman had left a residence in the 8000 block of Tennessee Ave. around 5 p.m. that day and has not returned or been seen since then.

She was last seen wearing her McDonald’s uniform.

The vehicle she was in may have been a silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

