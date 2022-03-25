NFL Draft date in KCMO confirmed for late April 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL fans from around the country can officially mark their calendars for the 2023 NFL Draft that will be held in Kansas City, Missouri.

In tandem with the NFL, the Kansas City Sports Commission announced Thursday the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place April 27–29, 2023.

The 2023 NFL Draft is expected to take place in one of KC’s iconic locations near Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The NFL Draft broke records in Nashville in 2019.

“They generated a record $133 million in revenue from that weekend,” Nashville Sports Anchor Chris Harris told KCTV5 News in 2019. “It was just a complete event that took over downtown. They really made it part of the city.”

Kansas City leaders hope to attract record-breaking revenue and allow the city to shine under the same bright lights of the NFL Draft.

“Absolutely the NFL Draft certainly will put us on the map on a much bigger stage,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “There aren’t many events that could bring 350,000 people to your city over a course of a week.”

The NFL Draft Experience, the NFL’s interactive football theme park, will be open all three days of the event.

“For fans to have a peek behind the scenes of what the draft looks like, to be able to see these star athletes in front of us, welcome the commissioner to our city and welcome the other fans from all the other NFL teams here,” Nelson said.

Several more site visits will be held to finalize details, including security and stage specifications after this year’s draft is completed in Las Vegas.

“This will be, by far, one of the biggest events we’ve held in Kansas City, if not the biggest event,” Nelson said. “Then that just ramps us up for what’s to come with hopefully the World Cup.”

Fans can expect more details to be released in the months to come at sportkc.org/2023nfldraft.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.