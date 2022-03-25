Lenexa teen and Jayhawks superfan battling sarcoma gets surprise trip to Chicago for Sweet 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jayhawks won’t be without some superfan support for the Sweet 16.

JP Bemberger, who has been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer, was named an official member of the Kansas men’s basketball team in November 2020 thanks to Team IMPACT. The organization is a nonprofit that helps pair kids facing serious illnesses with college athletic programs.

Kansas players Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Jalen Wilson and Mitch Lightfoot gathered around a zoom call to surprise JP with the news that that Team IMPACT would be flying him and his family to the Windy City for the Jayhawks’ game Friday evening against Providence.

Safe to say, JP was excited to get the news. Oh, and JP stands for Jonathan Phog.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.