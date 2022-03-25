KCK man convicted of killing 3-year-old daughter to be sentenced Friday

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Ks., man convicted of killing his three-year-old daughter is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon in Wyandotte County.

Howard Jansen III pleaded guilty last month in the death of Olivia Jansen, who was killed in July 2020.

An AMBER Alert had been issued, as police and community members frantically searched for Olivia. Her body was found later that day in a wooded area of KCK hours after her father reported her missing.

An autopsy found she had signs of physical abuse and had died of a brain bleed. Jansen and his girlfriend were arrested and charged shortly afterward. Jansen’s girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, is serving a 31-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Olivia’s death. Jansen had been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated endangering of a child, criminal desecration, unauthorized control of a dead body and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors during Kirkpatrick’s plea hearing shed some light on the Jansens’ home life, saying other children in the home said Kirkpatrick would sometimes shove Olivia’s head against a wall. Prosecutors also said Olivia was kept locked in a dog kennel at home and forced to stand in a corner for extended periods of time.

Jansen’s sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in Wyandotte County Division 4.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.