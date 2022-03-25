KCI airport traffic up nearly double from last year, aviation study finds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As pandemic restrictions have been lifted nationwide over the last several months, more people have resumed air travel through Kansas City, a study has found.

A report from the City of Kansas City’s aviation department stated that 602,944 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in February, an increase of 98 percent increase from February 2021.

The report also suggested that 594,448 passengers have boarded flights this year through February, up 96.6 percent from last year.

Air mail for February was also up 108 percent from February 2021 from last year.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.