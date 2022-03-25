Kansas City man charged in shooting that left victim on life support

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Feb. 22, which has left the victim on life support.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Terrance J. Robinson was charged late yesterday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

He is currently being held on no bond, at the request of prosecutors.

According to court records, KCPD officers went to the area of 101st and Fremont Avenue in South KC after receiving a call about someone being armed.

When officers arrived, they found Davonte Robinson had been shot and was on the kitchen floor of a residence.

Medical staff ultimately informed police that Robinson was nonresponsive and could not survive his injuries.

He is currently on life support.

However, according to the prosecutor’s office, he is considered deceased under Missouri statutes.

