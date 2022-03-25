The Jayhawks Lucky Rug: Superstition for KU basketball team extends into second decade

CHICAGO (KCTV) -- A lot of athletes have their routines and some have their superstitions.

For the Jayhawks, it’s more of a tradition.

When you walk into the Jayhawks locker room during the NCAA Tournament, there’s a rug in the center of the floor that stands out.

That rug has made every round trip for the Jayhawks for the last 20 years. The team’s managers are the rug’s keeper, making sure it’s taken care of and placed smack dab in the center of the locker room.

“Back when Allen Fieldhouse had the last renovation in 2009, we actually had a Jayhawk in the center of the locker room on the floor and that had been there into the Coach Williams era,” said Larry Hare, assistant athletics director for equipment services . “It was very much defended that you do not walk across this Jayhawk. So in 2002, we had a supporter actually knit a rug that became the Jayhawk on the road that was equally given the status of don’t tread on me.”

The rug has been there for a national title run, five trips to the Final Four and three national championship game appearances.

“We don’t throw it in the wash,” Hare said. “So there’s a lot of good stuff in here. A lot of conference titles, several Final Fours and at least one national title.”

