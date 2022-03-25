Douglas County Sheriff’s Office donates 20 ballistic vests to Ukraine

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Through a program, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has donated 20 ballistic vests to Ukraine.

This was done through the Kansas National Guard, which reached out to law enforcement agencies in the state to ask if they could contribute to the effort to aid Ukraine.

The sheriff’s office notes that the vests are past the warranty date, so their deputies wouldn’t be able to use them.

They will be sent to the California National Guard, which is coordinating the effort.

“The National Guard has a State Partnership for Peace program with sister nations,” the sheriff’s office notes. “Kansas partners with Armenia, and California covers Ukraine.”

