Advertisement

White powdery substance found at Johnson County Courthouse

It was found in the mailroom and an investigation is underway
(Live 5 News)
By Nick Sloan and Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a white powdery substance was discovered in the mailroom of the Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the substance was found around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Olathe Fire Department’s hazmat team is investigating the matter.

The authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Union Station is decked out in Chiefs red during the 2022 playoffs.
NFL Draft date in Kansas City confirmed for late April 2023
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Report: Chiefs sign former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The Lenexa Police Department is trying to identify this suspect in a burglary that happened at...
Lenexa police ask for public’s help identifying burglary suspect
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19,...
Flags to be flown half-staff in Kansas in honor of Madeleine Albright