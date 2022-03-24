White powdery substance found at Johnson County Courthouse

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a white powdery substance was discovered in the mailroom of the Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the substance was found around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Olathe Fire Department’s hazmat team is investigating the matter.

The authorities say there is no danger to the public.

