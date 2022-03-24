Advertisement

Truck crashes into police vehicle conducting speed enforcement on I-70, officer and driver injured

The Kansas City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a car crash Thursday...
The Kansas City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a car crash Thursday morning.(MoDOT)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured, including one police officer, following a car crash Thursday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that just before 9:15 a.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 near Manchester Avenue when a truck struck the police car.

According to a statement, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had driven out of his lane, drove on the shoulder and rear-ended the officer’s vehicle.

Police said both the officer and truck driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rep. John Wheeler, a Republican from Garden City, made the comment Wednesday to Rep. Ponka-We...
Kansas state rep asked Native American lawmaker if she used tomahawk rather than gavel to quiet House
Bessie Collins had been listed as missing/endangered person by KCPD
Missing 87-year-old that triggered Silver Alert in Kansas City found dead
Facebook parent company to bring $800 million data center to Kansas City
Meta announcement in Kansas City
A rendering of Golden Plains Technology Park, the planned site of a new Facebook data center,...
Facebook parent company to bring $800 million data center to Kansas City