Truck crashes into police vehicle conducting speed enforcement on I-70, officer and driver injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured, including one police officer, following a car crash Thursday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that just before 9:15 a.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 near Manchester Avenue when a truck struck the police car.

According to a statement, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had driven out of his lane, drove on the shoulder and rear-ended the officer’s vehicle.

Police said both the officer and truck driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.