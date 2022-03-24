Truck crashes into police vehicle conducting speed enforcement on I-70, officer and driver injured
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured, including one police officer, following a car crash Thursday morning.
The Kansas City Police Department stated that just before 9:15 a.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 near Manchester Avenue when a truck struck the police car.
According to a statement, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had driven out of his lane, drove on the shoulder and rear-ended the officer’s vehicle.
Police said both the officer and truck driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
