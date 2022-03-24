Report: Chiefs sign former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has reportedly signed a three-year deal worth about $30 million with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal would be worth up to $36 million.

Valdes-Scantling will be called on to help replace the void left by Tyreek Hill’s exit to the Miami Dolphins.

In seven starts for the Packers in 2021, he had 26 receptions for 430 yards.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.