Police: Leavenworth man suffers medical emergency, dies in Platte County car crash

A Leavenworth man died in a car crash Wednesday evening in Platte County.
A Leavenworth man died in a car crash Wednesday evening in Platte County.(MGN Online)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement said one person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, a 64-year-old Leavenworth man may have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on 45 Highway, south of 45 Spur.

Law enforcement said the crash, which happened about 6:45 p.m., was still under investigation.

The man’s identity was not yet released due to next of kin notification.

