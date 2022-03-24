Police: Leavenworth man suffers medical emergency, dies in Platte County car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement said one person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, a 64-year-old Leavenworth man may have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on 45 Highway, south of 45 Spur.

Law enforcement said the crash, which happened about 6:45 p.m., was still under investigation.

The man’s identity was not yet released due to next of kin notification.

