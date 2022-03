Cosmo is an almost 2-year-old Hound mix who absolutely loves people.

He will go around the entire room just to make sure he gets to meet you!

Cosmo is good with children and other dogs.

Come by The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City shelter Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and meet Cosmo! Visit hsgkc.org for more information.

