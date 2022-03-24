Advertisement

From old to new terminal: Process of reinstalling mosaic medallions underway at new KCI

The mosaic medallions removed from the Terminal A floors have been included into the terrazzo flooring inside the new terminal.(City of Kansas City)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials promised to incorporate some of the old KCI style into the new terminal.

The City of Kansas City unveiled a photo confirming just that. The mosaic medallions removed from the Terminal A floors have been included into the terrazzo flooring inside the new terminal.

Airport officials told KCTV5 Thursday afternoon that the work of laying those mosaics in the new airport terminal floor.

The mosaics will supplement as numbering devices for travelers to locate their gate, according to the city.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

