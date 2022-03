Due to factors outside of the district’s control, including unsustainable costs of running a virtual school and low enrollment, Olathe Public Schools is unable to offer Olathe Virtual School as a learning option this fall.

“We know our families now have important decisions to make,” said Coordinator of Virtual Learning Ryne Huff. Students and families interested in a virtual learning model may reach out to Huff or Director of Blended Learning T.J. Ulmer.

“Making this decision was not taken lightly and we are committed to helping our families find the best learning environment for their children, whether that is through our outstanding traditional school settings or other virtual options,” Huff said.

The district’s Human Resources Division will work with OVS teachers and staff to find open positions in the district this fall. It is anticipated that all staff will be able to find positions in the district for 2022-23 and beyond.

“We want to express our sincere appreciation to our parents and students,” Huff said. “Building OVS and working with our students and staff has been a tremendous experience.”

Huff and Ulmer are available to talk with parents about the learning options for their students and building principals will work closely with families to make the transition as smooth as possible.