NFL Draft date in Kansas City confirmed for late April 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL news carousel continues to swirl around Kansas City.

The Kansas City Sports Commission announced Thursday afternoon that the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place April 27 – 29, 2023.

It will be held in the area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kansas City Sports Commission president Kathy Nelson said. “Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks.”

In addition to the actual draft, the league’s NFL Draft Experience fan festival will give fans a chance to test their football skills, check out interactive exhibits, get player autographs and even take a picture with the legendary Vince Lombardi Trophy.

