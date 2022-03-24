Missouri bill would make teachers post their lesson plans online

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Should teachers be required to post their lesson plans online? That’s what’s being debated in the Missouri House of Representatives.

House Bill 2008, which remains in committee, was introduced this week by Rep. Adam Schwadron, a Republican out of St. Charles. It would require teachers to post lesson plans online at least twice a year for easy access.

Advocates for the bill say parents need more transparency on what is being taught in their children’s classrooms. Those opposing the bill say it would create even more stress for teachers who are already feeling overworked.

“You’re asking teachers to, number 1, do something they’re already doing. Number 2, you’re adding another layer to the paperwork, the amount of information that they’re required to share, above and beyond what they’re already sharing,” said Todd Fuller with the Missouri State Teachers Association.

“Big thing on House Bill 2008 is right now there’s a lot of parents are having a hard time finding out what’s going on in their schools,” said Andy Wells for No Left Turn in Education, a group that says its goal is to get rid of left wing values from the school system.

Wells testified at a House committee in support of the bill. He said supporters of the bill aren’t asking for every single detail of a lesson plan, but an outline of what is taught in their children’s schools, especially in sex education and history classes.

All this is happening at a time when Missouri teachers are leaving the classroom at an alarming rate. A survey of Missouri teachers last year showed 51 percent often think about leaving the profession, while 80 percent at least sometimes think about it.

