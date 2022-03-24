Advertisement

Missing 87-year-old that triggered Silver Alert in Kansas City found dead

Bessie Collins had been listed as missing/endangered person by KCPD
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 87-year-old woman who was reported missing for three days has been found dead.

Bessie Collins was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 49th and Walrond. She was found Thursday morning near Blue Parkway and Elmwood, police stated.

Police had issued a Silver Alert on Sunday after family relayed to them Collins had dementia and would not know how to get home.

Officers said there were no signs of foul play.

