Lenexa police ask for public’s help identifying burglary suspect
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a residence at 3 a.m.
They are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who entered the residence after getting a garage door remote from a car that was parked in the driveway.
They want people to note the unique design on the suspect’s hoodie.
If you can help the police identify the suspect, you are asked to call their detective at 913-825-8120.
The police department did not specify the location of the residence where this occurred.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.