Lenexa police ask for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

The Lenexa Police Department is trying to identify this suspect in a burglary that happened at...
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a residence at 3 a.m.

They are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who entered the residence after getting a garage door remote from a car that was parked in the driveway.

They want people to note the unique design on the suspect’s hoodie.

If you can help the police identify the suspect, you are asked to call their detective at 913-825-8120.

The police department did not specify the location of the residence where this occurred.

Nighttime burglary. We are seeking assistance identifying this suspect who entered a Lenexa residence at 3 AM after accessing a garage door remote from a car parked in the driveway. If you can help us identify this person, please call our detective at 913-825-8120. Note the unique design on the back of the hoodie.

Posted by Lenexa Police Department on Thursday, March 24, 2022

