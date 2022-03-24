Advertisement

Leavenworth man charged in fatal shooting pleads ‘no contest’

The shooting happened in May in the 400 block of Kiowa Street
Cordell Marqueise Stewart.
Cordell Marqueise Stewart.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man has pleaded “no contest” after being charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in May of 2021.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 22-year-old Cordell Marqueise Stewart entered his plea today in district court. He had been charged with second-degree murder.

Thompson said that Stewart shot Floyd Ross Jr. at least twice.

The Leavenworth Police Department was able to get surveillance video from the evening of May 4. That video showed Ross and Stewart in the 400 block of Kiowa Street. Muzzle flashes can be seen, then Ross drops to the ground and Stewart runs east on Kiowa Street.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Floyd,” the county attorney said. “Even with the approval of the family for this resolution, we know no one is ever whole from situations like this. We can only hope a conviction can provide some closure.”

