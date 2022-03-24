KCMO officially adopts $1.9 billion budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new $1.9 billion budget for the city of Kansas City, Missouri, has been signed and is official.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted about the City Council approving the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. That begins May 1, 2022.

As one would expect, the budget is meant to support improvements for street repairs and resurfacing, snow removal, trash and litter removal, and public safety.

A colorful, digestible, two-page overview of the budget is available online by clicking here (click here for the Spanish version).

The budget was first introduced in February, a press release from the city noted (click here to read the full release). The city said changes were made following public hearings where hundreds of residents offered feedback.

The release continued and offered the following changes as highlights of the budget:

- The Rebuild KC grant program increased from $10 million to $15 million in American Rescue Plan funds - Additional funding for Arts KC, KC Film Commission, and UNESCO to better support the arts and culture community - Additional $500,000 to support small businesses - Additional $500,000 to KC Parks to improve facilities, open more city pools and expand operations (most will be offset by additional revenues from expanded services) - $150,000 to hire more development plan reviewers and construction inspectors in addition to the $1.74 million in new staff and resources being added to City Planning

Additionally, the following was written:

The budget fully funds the new Housing and Community Development Department, with a focus on tenant advocacy, creation and retention of affordable housing, and homelessness prevention. This includes $12.5 million for the Housing Trust Fund (the second half of the promised $25 million), $2.5 million for the Tenants Right to Counsel Program, and $40 million in additional funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (funded through federal sources).

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas had the following to say:

Over the last two years, we’ve made important investments in road resurfacing, expanded trash collection, and launched Kansas City’s first-in-the-nation Zero Fare Transit initiative—all while trimming wasteful spending and working to put Kansas City in a healthy financial spot. But there is still critical work to be done to rebuild our roads, bridges, and sewers; increase access to public transit and broadband; make our city more resilient against the impacts of climate change; and invest in neighborhoods and communities that have been left behind too often by federal, state, and local officials. Kansas City’s Fiscal Year Budget reflects these priorities and so many more, including further investments in our Housing Trust Fund, substantial funding for neighborhood improvement projects through our Rebuild KC grant program, and increases in City worker salaries to recruit and retain talent and ensure we are paying all in our workforce a humane wage. Additionally, this Budget—for the first time in my lifetime—includes earmarked funding to ensure the Kansas City Police Department is prioritizing vital services such as providing officer pay raises, boosting the 911 call center, adding additional homicide detectives, and creating two new neighborhood centers to build police-community relations. I am proud of this Budget and I thank all of our City staff who worked diligently on producing it for months.

The full budget is available online for the public. You can find it on the city’s website for the budget.

