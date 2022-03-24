Advertisement

KCMO officially adopts $1.9 billion budget

“Residents can look for smoother roads, safer neighborhoods and a cleaner city,” the city said.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new $1.9 billion budget for the city of Kansas City, Missouri, has been signed and is official.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted about the City Council approving the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. That begins May 1, 2022.

As one would expect, the budget is meant to support improvements for street repairs and resurfacing, snow removal, trash and litter removal, and public safety.

A colorful, digestible, two-page overview of the budget is available online by clicking here (click here for the Spanish version).

The budget was first introduced in February, a press release from the city noted (click here to read the full release). The city said changes were made following public hearings where hundreds of residents offered feedback.

The release continued and offered the following changes as highlights of the budget:

Additionally, the following was written:

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas had the following to say:

The full budget is available online for the public. You can find it on the city’s website for the budget.

