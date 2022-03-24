Advertisement

Kansas state rep asked Native American lawmaker if she used tomahawk rather than gavel to quiet House

Rep. John Wheeler, a Republican from Garden City, made the comment Wednesday to Rep. Ponka-We...
Rep. John Wheeler, a Republican from Garden City, made the comment Wednesday to Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, a Democrat from Wichita.(Kansas House of Representatives)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member has apologized after he asked a Native American lawmaker whether she used a tomahawk rather than a gavel to quiet the House.

Rep. John Wheeler, a Republican from Garden City, made the comment Wednesday to Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, a Democrat from Wichita.

When Victors-Cozad used a gavel to quiet the House, Wheeler turned around and said he was “checking to see if that was a tomahawk.”

Wheeler said he was joking but immediately apologized when some lawmakers voiced disapproval.

He said he would apologize personally to Victors-Cozad and two other Native American members of the Legislature.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a car crash Thursday...
Truck crashes into police vehicle conducting speed enforcement on I-70, officer and driver injured
Bessie Collins had been listed as missing/endangered person by KCPD
Missing 87-year-old that triggered Silver Alert in Kansas City found dead
Facebook parent company to bring $800 million data center to Kansas City
Meta announcement in Kansas City
A rendering of Golden Plains Technology Park, the planned site of a new Facebook data center,...
Facebook parent company to bring $800 million data center to Kansas City