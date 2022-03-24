Kansas state rep asked Native American lawmaker if she used tomahawk rather than gavel to quiet House

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member has apologized after he asked a Native American lawmaker whether she used a tomahawk rather than a gavel to quiet the House.

Rep. John Wheeler, a Republican from Garden City, made the comment Wednesday to Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, a Democrat from Wichita.

When Victors-Cozad used a gavel to quiet the House, Wheeler turned around and said he was “checking to see if that was a tomahawk.”

Wheeler said he was joking but immediately apologized when some lawmakers voiced disapproval.

He said he would apologize personally to Victors-Cozad and two other Native American members of the Legislature.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.