Kansas City Chiefs fans react to Tyreek Hill trade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed Wednesday they traded one of their most dynamic weapons.

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a package of picks including a first-round pick, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL.

The Chiefs were in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. Hill’s representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.

Wednesday’s Tyreek Hill trade news caught many Chiefs fans by surprise. As the shock wore off, fans looked back on the Hill’s time with the Chiefs while questioning what’s next for the team. “Every team is looking for a Tyreek Hill,” fan Corban Ransom said. “The Chiefs probably couldn’t make that happen. Financially they didn’t see that as a smart move. Somebody else saw it as a smart move to make.”

Hill has been named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive years. He finished last season with 111 receptions and 1,239 yards.

“We are just going to miss him here in KC for sure,” fan Edward J. Wilson Jr. said.

“I think Tyreek Hill’s number one objective was to be the highest paid receiver in the NFL and the chiefs said, ‘no,’” 610 Sports Radio The Drive’s Carrington Harrison said. “We can play plays, clips, memories of plays that I think only a small handful of human beings in this world can make and Tyreek Hill was one of them.”

Callers voiced their thoughts on The Drive with Harrison Wednesday night.

“I don’t like the impact on the short term. I think the NFL is obviously a quarterback league and the Chiefs have the best quarterback in my opinion,” Harrison said. “It’s also a playmaker league where you need to surround your quarterback with as many high-end weapons as you can. The Chiefs traded one of those weapons away today in Tyreek Hill. Now let’s see how the Chiefs use those picks, what the Chiefs turn those picks into.”

The deal clears more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City. The Chiefs will receive a first, second and fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, along with a fourth and a sixth-round pick in 2023.

