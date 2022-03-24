‘I want to help’: KC woman heads to Poland in effort to aid Ukrainian refugees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The refugee crisis caused by the war in Ukraine has a lot of people asking themselves, “What can I do to help?”

You’re about to meet one local woman who decided to do something about it in a big way when she asked herself that question.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I have nothing going on in my life. I have a lot of energy. I have a lot of passion and I want to help,’” she said.

In her effort to help Ukrainian refugees, Marsha Ramsey is flying to Poland to volunteer with the World Central Kitchen.

“I believe I’m on three days in a row for 11 hours each day,” she said. “After that, on my days off, I will be delivering anything that the refugees need. Right now, I’m taking with me 60 noise headphones. I have hand warmers, dog treats, games for the children.”

Ramsey is renting an Airbnb that will allow her to house and take care of eight refugees. She’s said most have few, if any, personal belongings. Many are now living in tent cities in Polish towns that border Ukraine.

“Basically, the Ukrainians need everything,” she said. “They have left their homes with just a suitcase. They left all their games and electronics behind. Toys and blankets. They have nothing.”

She’s paying for her airfare, lodging, and the gifts and supplies she’s taking. However, she’s asking for the help of others. She started a GoFundMe page that’s already raised $16,000 for Ukrainian refugees. She says that’s proof that Kansas City has a big heart.

“As I go there, I feel like I am taking thousands of friends from Kansas City with me along this journey,” she said. “I think this crisis has touched so many people.”

After retiring from the corporate world, Ramsey said she’s been fortunate to dedicate herself to humanitarian efforts in Africa and India. She believes this trip will be different.

“I expect to do a lot of work, hopefully, hold a lot of hands, play with a lot of babies,” she said. “Hopefully do anything to make people smile and get people’s mind off their crisis just for a little bit.”

If you’d like to find out more about her trip to Poland and how you can help, click here to visit her GoFundMe page.

