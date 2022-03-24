Advertisement

Friday to be KC’s first dry day in a while

The clouds should begin moving out by sunset
(KCTV5 News)
By Gary Amble
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The sun will be close to down before the skies begin to clear, but a few lucky folks west of the metro may see a few breaks in the clouds before sunset. Temperatures cool into the upper 30s this evening before settling into the middle 30 by morning while a northwest wind blows in at a steady pace. Friday will bring mixed sunshine and our first dry day in a long time. So, enjoy the cool March air as we finish the workweek. The weekend offers partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with similar feeling afternoons as highs both days reach the middle to upper 50s. 70s return early next week.

