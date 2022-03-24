Flags to be flown half-staff in Kansas in honor of Madeleine Albright

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags to be lowered in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

This is effective immediately and will end at sunset on Sunday, March 27.

“Secretary Madeleine Albright was a trailblazer, a role model – an agent for change,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “She was a true pioneer that inspired an entire generation of women. I’m sad to learn of her passing, but I know she leaves behind a legacy that continues to pave the way for so many of us.”

Read this article on kctv5.com to learn more about Albright: Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

