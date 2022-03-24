Advertisement

Double shooting early Thursday morning in Kansas City

(MGN)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were hospitalized in a shooting early Thursday morning in Kansas City.

Police and emergency crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to a home on East 68th Terrace, east of The Paseo. There they discovered two shooting victims.

They were both transported to the hospital. It’s unclear yet how severe their injuries are. Police have not released a suspect description.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

