Double shooting early Thursday morning in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were hospitalized in a shooting early Thursday morning in Kansas City.

Police and emergency crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to a home on East 68th Terrace, east of The Paseo. There they discovered two shooting victims.

They were both transported to the hospital. It’s unclear yet how severe their injuries are. Police have not released a suspect description.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.