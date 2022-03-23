TSA gives Kansas City Streetcar award for security, preparedness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Transportation Security Administration has given the Kansas City Streetcar a Gold Standard Award for transit security.

The award is the biggest one the TSA gives to transit agencies for achieving the highest stores on their BASE reviews.

BASE stands for “Baseline Assessment for Security Enhancement.” It is a comprehensive review of security programs to enhance threat prevention and protection, as well as boost preparedness.

It evaluates 17 categories of security and emergency preparedness (e.g. an agency’s security plan, security training, drills and exercise programs, public outreach efforts, and background check programs).

“I commend the KC Streetcar team for their focus on security and wish them continued success in the future,” said TSA Regional Security Director Jim Spriggs.

“When we started planning KC’s downtown streetcar, the goal for us was to have the best system in the country,” said Tom Gerend, Executive Director of the KC Streetcar Authority. “There’s no better path to expanding the system than having a really successful, safe starter line operation.”

“The KC Streetcar team appreciates TSA’s recognition and partnership,” said Angela Laurie, Streetcar Program Manager. “The Gold Standard award highlights the hard work and commitment of our full team. That work is evident every day in KC Streetcar’s priority to deliver safe and secure service for our riders and community.”

The KC Streetcar was one of six transit systems given the Gold Standard Award in 2021.

