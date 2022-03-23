Some sunshine expected to return Friday

Light rain, drizzle, and a few wet snowflakes mixed in are all possible this evening. Area roads will remain wet and our skies will stay an ugly gray. Cold air will stay in place as well, with temperatures falling from the upper 30s this evening into the middle 30s by daybreak Thursday morning. Light precipitation is again possible, mainly in the morning hours Thursday. That will be followed by gloomy, overcast skies that will hold afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s. So, it will be another raw-feeling day with highs more than 10 degrees below normal. Mixed sunshine returns Friday with more on the way this weekend! Temperatures struggle to reach upper 50s Friday, though, followed by a cool Saturday as afternoon temperatures reach the lower 50s. Middle 50s Sunday under mostly sunny skies makes for a pleasant but still unseasonably cool day.

