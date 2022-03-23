River Market to adopt increased weekend parking fees beginning May 1
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Cheap when it’s slow, free when it’s busy = upside down & backwards.” That’s according to a presentation by Kansas City Public Works concerning parking at the River Market.
Parking has been set at $1 an hour from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday. But weekends have been free. That is until a new ordinance takes effect this spring.
Matthew Muckenthaler, the city’s parking program manager, said the move will give drivers better access to parking.
Beginning May 1, events or weekend parking will be “$10 or similar.” According to the presentation, the city is following this timeline:
- March 1st begin 30 day prep & outreach
- March begin on-street enforcement
- April 1st surface lots transition begins
- May 1 permanent program in place
