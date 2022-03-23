Advertisement

River Market to adopt increased weekend parking fees beginning May 1

A photo of the City Market sign with the Kansas City skyline in the background.
A photo of the City Market sign with the Kansas City skyline in the background.(Kansas City Missouri government photo)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Cheap when it’s slow, free when it’s busy = upside down & backwards.” That’s according to a presentation by Kansas City Public Works concerning parking at the River Market.

Parking has been set at $1 an hour from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday. But weekends have been free. That is until a new ordinance takes effect this spring.

Matthew Muckenthaler, the city’s parking program manager, said the move will give drivers better access to parking.

Beginning May 1, events or weekend parking will be “$10 or similar.” According to the presentation, the city is following this timeline:

  • March 1st begin 30 day prep & outreach
  • March begin on-street enforcement
  • April 1st surface lots transition begins
  • May 1 permanent program in place
River Market parking will change on weekends, charging $10 per day.
River Market parking will change on weekends, charging $10 per day.(Kansas City Missouri Public Works)

