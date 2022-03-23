River Market to adopt increased weekend parking fees beginning May 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Cheap when it’s slow, free when it’s busy = upside down & backwards.” That’s according to a presentation by Kansas City Public Works concerning parking at the River Market.

Parking has been set at $1 an hour from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday. But weekends have been free. That is until a new ordinance takes effect this spring.

Matthew Muckenthaler, the city’s parking program manager, said the move will give drivers better access to parking.

“In coming weeks Kansas City can finally say goodbye to antique coin meters and chalked tires. The City will be announcing a series of steps that are all parts of an effort to modernize our transportation network. Drivers will benefit from increased access to parking, more clarity for delivery drivers, and enhanced technology that will make our roads and parking system more efficient, and will make our system easier for residents and visitors to understand. Keep an eye out for announcements and a new look for city parking.”

Beginning May 1, events or weekend parking will be “$10 or similar.” According to the presentation, the city is following this timeline:

March 1st begin 30 day prep & outreach

March begin on-street enforcement

April 1st surface lots transition begins

May 1 permanent program in place

River Market parking will change on weekends, charging $10 per day. (Kansas City Missouri Public Works)

