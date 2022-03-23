Report: Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for package of picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have traded one of their most dynamic weapons.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Tyreek Hill has been traded to the Miami Dolphins for a package of picks.
Hill will likely get a contract extension with the Dolphins and get one of the largest contracts for a wide receiver in the NFL. Davante Adams recently signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chiefs will receive a first, second and fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, along with a fourth and a sixth round pick in 2023.
Tom Pelissero reported that Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way to Kansas City today for a visit.
Hill has been named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive years. He finished last season with 111 receptions (3rd in the NFL) and 1,239 yards (7th in the league).
