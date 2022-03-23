Advertisement

Report: Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for package of picks

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball after catching a pass as...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball after catching a pass as New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney defends during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have traded one of their most dynamic weapons.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Tyreek Hill has been traded to the Miami Dolphins for a package of picks.

Hill will likely get a contract extension with the Dolphins and get one of the largest contracts for a wide receiver in the NFL. Davante Adams recently signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs will receive a first, second and fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, along with a fourth and a sixth round pick in 2023.

Tom Pelissero reported that Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way to Kansas City today for a visit.

Hill has been named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive years. He finished last season with 111 receptions (3rd in the NFL) and 1,239 yards (7th in the league).

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

