Potholes and popped tires: Cars pull off of I-35 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Potholes are wreaking havoc on Kansas City drivers Wednesday morning, with many vehicles pulling off of Interstate 35 near Southwest Trafficway.

The scene has played out all morning on I-35 southbound from downtown toward Southwest Trafficway, resulting in at least four popped tires and many other vehicles pulling off to check for damage.

Authorities have said no one is hurt so far, and the situation has not resulted in any actual crashes. The middle lane, in particular, has a large pothole on the passenger side of the lane.

As of 6:05 a.m., all lanes remained open, although KC Scout warned of debris in the roadway.

