Pet of the Day: Karson

Karson is a 7-year-old Golden Retriever.

She came to Wayside Waifs after being rescued from a puppy mill last year.

She is a gentle, sensitive, good-natured dog. She has a lovely and easygoing personality.

She is still working on building confidence after living her entire life at a puppy mill, so she needs to go into a home with an older dog and must meet all family members.

She’s currently living in a foster home where she’s made much progress. She’s learning about noises, leashes, doorways, stairs and much more!

Watch this video to Karson to see how adorable she is:

If you’d like to meet Karson and have a Slumber Pawty with her (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt her), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet her.

