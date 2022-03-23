Overland Park police investigating about 70 car break-ins

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is investigating nearly 70 car break-ins that happened overnight in the southern part of the city.

The OPPD received several phone calls around 5 a.m. from that area regarding “auto burglaries.”

They are approaching 70 auto burglary investigations in an area that is between Nall Avenue and Metcalf Avenue, along 138th Street and W. 135th Street. At least four apartment complexes along that corridor were impacted, including Kelly Park over by Home Depot, Prairiefire by Scheels, and The Fairways.

“This is very unusual,” said Public Information Officer John Lacy. “I’ve been on the streets for about 29 years and this is the first time I can say that we’ve had so many auto burglaries.”

“Usually, we get about 30 at the most,” he said. “To be approaching 70, that’s a lot.”

Lacy said that he believes a group or team has committed these crimes, mentioning the string of car break-ins that happened earlier this week in Grandview, Missouri. KCTV5′s reporting last night stated there were at least 40 vehicles targeted there. “Now, they hit the Overland Park area,” Lacy said.

The police department does believe the situations are related.

All of the vehicles impacted in Overland Park had the gloveboxes and center consoles rummaged through. The windows were broken and that, on top of being an expensive repair, was additionally unfortunate due to it raining all night last night.

One of the vehicles that was impacted by the break-ins that happened overnight in Overland Park.

Because they believe a team of people is committing these crimes, the Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help. They ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious, saw anyone walking around, or has any information that can help call the OPPD at 913-895-6300.

“Crime has no address, so it can happen in any neighborhood,” Lacy said.

The police department wants to remind people to make sure that they remain vigilant. That would include make sure you don’t leave your car running with the key or fob inside, making sure that the vehicle’s doors are locked and the windows are rolled up, and making sure to remove computers, valuables and bags. People who live in apartment complexes without garages are urged to be particularly vigilant and turn on their car alarm if they have one.

